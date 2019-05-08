|
Mariann Kraus
Southport, NC - Mariann Kraus (nee Salemme) on May 6, 2019 of Southport, NC, formerly of River Edge NJ. Beloved wife of Richard Kraus, devoted mother to Kimberly & Alexis Kraus, cherished daughter to Ann Salemme. Dear sister to Nick Salemme and his wife Bernadette, Carolyn Mazza and her husband Paul, and Lawrence Salemme, dear sister-in-law to Robert & Fran Kraus. She is also survived by aunts, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her father Ralph (2015)and her in-laws Tina & Milton Kraus. Mariann taught Pre school for many years. She was director of the children's department at Barnes and Noble Bookstore at Palisades Mall in Nyack NY before she and Richard retired to Southport NC. She loved to bake and every Christmas she would bake the most delicious cookies. She loved to walk, exercise at the Gym and enjoyed going out to dinner with relatives and friends. She loved shopping and traveling. She and Rich traveled in the U.S. and abroad. She will be missed; but we know in our hearts that she is in a better place. Cremation will be held in Southport , NC. Donations in memory of Mariann can be made to the Duke Cancer Center Institute for the purpose of Brain Cancer Research. The website for such donations is at http://dukecancerinstitute.org/duke-cancer-fund A memorial mass will be said in her honor at Our Lady of Grace Church 395 Delano Place, Fairview NJ on Friday, May 10th at 10 am. Please join us as we celebrate Mariann's life.