1/1
Marianna E. Perrotta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianna E. Perrotta

Clifton - Marianna E. (Costa) Perrotta 94 passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her Clifton residence. Born in New York City, she resided in Clifton for the past 64 years. Marianna was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is a parishioner of St. Andrew RC Church in Clifton and a member of their 39er's Club and Lazarus Committee. She loved arranging the 39er's bus trips to Atlantic City with her husband Pat. Marianna is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Patrick "Pat" Perrotta, by three daughters, Irene Hodupski and husband, Michael of Wayne, Linda Carlino and husband, Sal of East Hanover and Theresa Valeri and husband, Frank of Clifton. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Linda Cicchetti and husband, Steve, Christina Carlino, Frank Valeri Jr. and wife, Amanda, Ava Marie Valeri, Angela Valeri, the late Michael Hodupski and surviving wife, Chrissie and by four great grandchildren, Michael and MaKayla Hodupski, Jackson and Emerson Cicchetti. Funeral services will begin 9AM Monday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ with a 10AM Mass at St. Andrew RC Church. Visiting hours were held Sunday 2-6PM. Memorial donation to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society are preferred in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allwood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved