Marianna E. Perrotta
Clifton - Marianna E. (Costa) Perrotta 94 passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her Clifton residence. Born in New York City, she resided in Clifton for the past 64 years. Marianna was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is a parishioner of St. Andrew RC Church in Clifton and a member of their 39er's Club and Lazarus Committee. She loved arranging the 39er's bus trips to Atlantic City with her husband Pat. Marianna is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Patrick "Pat" Perrotta, by three daughters, Irene Hodupski and husband, Michael of Wayne, Linda Carlino and husband, Sal of East Hanover and Theresa Valeri and husband, Frank of Clifton. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Linda Cicchetti and husband, Steve, Christina Carlino, Frank Valeri Jr. and wife, Amanda, Ava Marie Valeri, Angela Valeri, the late Michael Hodupski and surviving wife, Chrissie and by four great grandchildren, Michael and MaKayla Hodupski, Jackson and Emerson Cicchetti. Funeral services will begin 9AM Monday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ with a 10AM Mass at St. Andrew RC Church. Visiting hours were held Sunday 2-6PM. Memorial donation to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
are preferred in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com