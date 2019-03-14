Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church
Little Ferry, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianna Raguseo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianna Raguseo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marianna Raguseo Obituary
Marianna Raguseo

Little Ferry - Marianna (nee Minervini) age 87 of Little Ferry passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Marianna was born in Molfetta, Italy and came to the United States in 1969. She was a seamstress for JM Fashion in Hoboken. Beloved wife of Francesco Raguseo. Devoted mother to Sal Raguseo and his wife Kim and Rosalba Wade. Loving grandmother to Jennifer, Daniel, Adam and Deana. Adored great grandmother to Taylor, Tabitha and Keegan. Dearest sister to Margherita Introna, Connie Minervini and Victoria Dorothea. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Angela Minervini. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main St., Ridgefield Park, on Saturday, March 16th at 9am. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church, Little Ferry at 9:30am. Entombment Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview. Visitation Friday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marianna's memory to: , or to our home town church Madonna del Martiri Di Molfetta, Italy. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now