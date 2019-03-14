|
|
Marianna Raguseo
Little Ferry - Marianna (nee Minervini) age 87 of Little Ferry passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Marianna was born in Molfetta, Italy and came to the United States in 1969. She was a seamstress for JM Fashion in Hoboken. Beloved wife of Francesco Raguseo. Devoted mother to Sal Raguseo and his wife Kim and Rosalba Wade. Loving grandmother to Jennifer, Daniel, Adam and Deana. Adored great grandmother to Taylor, Tabitha and Keegan. Dearest sister to Margherita Introna, Connie Minervini and Victoria Dorothea. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Angela Minervini. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main St., Ridgefield Park, on Saturday, March 16th at 9am. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Margaret of Cortona RC Church, Little Ferry at 9:30am. Entombment Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview. Visitation Friday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marianna's memory to: , or to our home town church Madonna del Martiri Di Molfetta, Italy. Vorheesingwersen.com