Marianna (nee Fiederer) Tistler
North Bergen - Marianna (nee Fiederer) Tistler, of Hudson Hills Senior Living Center, North Bergen, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Militisch, Yugoslavia on June 14, 1926. Mrs. Tistler came to the United States in 1951 settling first in Passaic and then moving to Clifton in 1961. Marianna worked with her husband, Michael as a Tailor / Seamstress at Michael Tistler Custom Tailor in Parsippany, a family owned business for 20 years. After the passing of her husband, she moved to North Bergen in 2006. Mrs. Tistler was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church, Passaic and was a member of the Golden Agers of the Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Tistler in 1991, and by four sisters, Theresia Lauber, Magdalena Galli, Eva Adam and Elizabeth Schwerer. Survivors include: her son, Erwin Tistler and his wife, Mary, her two grandchildren, Adam Tistler and Amy Costello and five great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 9:00 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Viewing at that time will be for immediate family only. Mass will follow for all participants at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, cor. Hope Ave. & Harrison St., Passaic. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Facemasks and social distancing are required. A more public gathering for family and friends will be held in the future when the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org
