Marianna (Fiederer) Tistler
1926 - 2020
Marianna (nee Fiederer) Tistler

North Bergen - Marianna (nee Fiederer) Tistler, of Hudson Hills Senior Living Center, North Bergen, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be 9:00 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Viewing at that time will be for immediate family only. Mass will follow for all participants at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, cor. Hope Ave. & Harrison St., Passaic. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Facemasks and social distancing are required. A more public gathering for family and friends will be held in the future when the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org. Please visit www.bizubfh.com for online condolences to the family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
1 entry
August 4, 2020
