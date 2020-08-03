Marianna (nee Fiederer) Tistler
North Bergen - Marianna (nee Fiederer) Tistler, of Hudson Hills Senior Living Center, North Bergen, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be 9:00 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Viewing at that time will be for immediate family only. Mass will follow for all participants at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, cor. Hope Ave. & Harrison St., Passaic. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Facemasks and social distancing are required. A more public gathering for family and friends will be held in the future when the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org
