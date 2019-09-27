|
Marianne Barry
Rutherford - Marianne Barry, 69, of Rutherford, passed away at home after a battle with cancer. She was born in Jersey City to Edward and Mildred Ganley. Marianne was married to the love of her life, Maurice Barry, who tragically lost his life in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 while trying to save the lives of others.
During the years of Marianne's employment, she was an administrative assistant for Fairleigh Dickinson University, a volunteer for the Tribute Center for 9/11, and a member of the F.O.P. In her free time she loved going to Sands in Pennsylvania, Atlantic City, and traveling to Disney World. She also loved all animals, especially her pet and companion, Harley.
Marianne loved her family and always wanted to spend time with each of them. She will be missed by her loving children, Jon Barry, Christian Barry and wife Nicolle, grandchildren, Madison Barry, Victoria Barry and siblings Edward Ganley and Donna Lang. She is predeceased by her brother Thomas Ganley.
Family will receive friends Today, Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.
Funeral Saturday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford.
Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
To honor Marianne donations may be made to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY, 10128.
