Marianne H. Lane
Dumont - Marianne H. Lane, 85, a life-long Dumont resident, died at home on September 17, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward V. Lane (2009). Loving mother of Susan Lane, Edward P. (Meg) Lane, Sharon Lane-Pendergast, Daniel W. (Laureen) Lane. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Shannon, Dylan, Brandon, Daniel, Justine, and great-grandmother of Dahlia. Dear sister of Patricia, Jean and Kathleen.
Marianne was born in Dumont, NJ to Dorothy M. and Joseph J. Hishon. She was an executive secretary with Uniliver, Englewood Cliffs, and on the Board of Trustees with the Dixon Homestead Library, Dumont. Marianne received constant admiration for her lovely gardens, and was an avid bird watcher throughout Bergen County.
Funeral Mass Monday, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Sunday, 2-6 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; http://frechmcknight.com/
