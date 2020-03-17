Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Leitner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne M. Leitner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne M. Leitner Obituary
Marianne M. Leitner

Elmwood Park - Marianne M. Leitner, 98 of Elmwood Park, died on Monday March 16th, 2020. Born in Germany, she immigrated with her parents Paul and Martha (nee Steude) Roeller to the United States in 1924 where they settled in Garfield before moving to East Paterson in 1941. In 1946 she married James J. Leitner (deceased 2010). She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Passaic, Elmwood Park V.F.W. Post #5084 Ladies Auxillary, Elmwood Park Senior Friendship Club and Elmwood Park Chapter of A.A.R.P.

She is survived by their children Lorraine De Meo, her husband Nick, Roy Leitner & Jerry Leitner, his wife Sherri, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother Erhart Roeller, his wife Charlotte.

Visiting Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -