Marianne M. Leitner
Elmwood Park - Marianne M. Leitner, 98 of Elmwood Park, died on Monday March 16th, 2020. Born in Germany, she immigrated with her parents Paul and Martha (nee Steude) Roeller to the United States in 1924 where they settled in Garfield before moving to East Paterson in 1941. In 1946 she married James J. Leitner (deceased 2010). She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Passaic, Elmwood Park V.F.W. Post #5084 Ladies Auxillary, Elmwood Park Senior Friendship Club and Elmwood Park Chapter of A.A.R.P.
She is survived by their children Lorraine De Meo, her husband Nick, Roy Leitner & Jerry Leitner, his wife Sherri, 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother Erhart Roeller, his wife Charlotte.
Visiting Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson