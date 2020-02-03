Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
Westwood, NJ
Marianne Neville

Marianne Neville Obituary
Marianne Neville

Emerson - Marianne Neville, 87, formerly of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Neville. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Neville and his late wife Karen, Cathe Corbusier and her husband Jim. Loving grandmother of Michael, Kerri Ann, Kristin, Ryan and Kevin. Cherished great grandmother of McKenna Ann. The Memorial Service celebrating Marianne's life and faith will be held at Westwood United Methodist Church, Westwood, NJ on Friday, February 7 at 10AM, to be followed by the committal service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
