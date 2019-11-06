Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
North Bergen - Marianne (nee, Cassara) Zino, 94, of North Bergen, NJ, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Marianne was predeceased by her sisters Theresa and Julie, and her brother Louis. She is survived by her brother Anthony, and her loving husband of 50 years Felix. She was a great wife. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ. Visiting hours on Friday, from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM.
