Marianne Zino
North Bergen - Marianne (nee, Cassara) Zino, 94, of North Bergen, NJ, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Marianne was predeceased by her sisters Theresa and Julie, and her brother Louis. She is survived by her brother Anthony, and her loving husband of 50 years Felix. She was a great wife. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial to follow at to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ. Visiting hours on Friday, from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM.