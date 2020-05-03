Mariano Furnari



Paterson - Mariano Furnari, age 87, of Paterson, New Jersey, at rest on May 1, 2020. Dear husband of Bianca Furnari (née Trovato). Loving father of Joann Valentina Carfi (née Furnari) and her late husband, Raffaele of Totowa, NJ, and Frank Mario Furnari and his wife, Monique (née Hiltebrand) of Oak Ridge, NJ. Loving brother of the late Salvatore and his wife, Salvatrice Gulino (née Cascone) of Montréal, Canada. Preceded in death by his parents, Francesco and Giovanna Furnari (née Ferraro) of Santa Croce Camerina, Province of Ragusa, Sicily, Italy. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Adele Marie Cuesta (née Carfi) and husband, John, Claudia Bianca McGlinn (née Carfi) and husband, Brion, and Peter Mariano Carfi and partner, Rita Modzelewski, Gianna Michelle Furnari, and Frankie Mario Furnari. His three great-granddaughters Audrey Noelle, Colette Lauren, and Camille Renée will miss him dearly. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends from across the country, Canada, and Italy who will remember him fondly. Mariano was born and raised in Santa Croce Camerina. He left Sicily in 1955 in search of a new opportunity and joined his brother, Salvatore, and extended family in Montréal, Canada before immigrating to Paterson in 1957. He met and married Bianca (formerly of Marina di Ragusa, Sicily) in 1958 in Paterson. He learned a new trade as a barber and was the proprietor of Mario's Barber Shop in North Haledon, NJ for over 40 years. He proudly served countless customers at his shop, many of whom became his friends. He was an active member of the Santa Croce Camerina Society and leaves behind many dear friends and relatives. Mariano loved old films, classical music, and history. Having experienced the war firsthand as a boy in Sicily, he took a particular interest in World War II history. He read the Wall Street Journal daily and was a skilled investor in the stock market; he loved discussing the market with clients and friends. Mariano had a sweet tooth and a heart of gold, but most of all he was devoted to his loving family. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. A memorial service to celebrate his life and memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Joseph's Health Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund in Mariano Furnari's honor. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ is in charge of arrangements.









