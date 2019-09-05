|
Maridith Price
Ringwood - Price, Maridith (Leafe) age 75 of Ringwood on Wednesday September 4, 2019. She was born in Massena, N.Y. and moved to Ringwood forty three years ago. Before her retirement she worked in banking and waitressing. Beloved wife of the late Richard Price, loving mother of Randy Price of Ringwood and Kurt Price of Connecticut. Dear sister of Robin Leafe of Massena, N.Y. and the late William Albert Leafe. Grandmother of Aaron Price and Gianna Holt.
Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Saturday from 3-7pm.