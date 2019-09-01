|
|
Marie A. Lane
Mahwah - Marie A. Lane (nee Vogt), 87, on August 30, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ formerly of Brooklyn, NY. Beloved wife of David M. Lane. Loving mother of Patricia Nelson and husband Scott and David M. Lane Jr. Cherished grandmother of Gabriella, Juliana and Alexander. Dear sister of Robert Vogt and wife Maggie and the late Frank Vogt. She was a homeschool instructor for Mahwah and Ramsey. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Suffern, NY. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.