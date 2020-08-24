Marie A. (nee Nutile) Mizialko



Marie A. (nee Nutile) Mizialko, 90, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Marie was born in Newark and has been a life long resident of Lyndhurst. She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook who always enjoyed cooking for a houseful of family. She was an excellent seamstress, a craft she honed as a child working in the factory close to home. She was incredibly talented at counted cross stitch. Most of her work looked as if it were painted. A devout Catholic, Marie was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a member of the Rosary Society and Seniors. Together with her husband, John, they ran a successful business until retirement. They played bridge with friends and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Marie is predeceased by her son, John David, in 1986 and her beloved husband, John, in 2012. She is survived by her loving children, Laura Jackson & her husband, Dale, Donna Mizialko & her husband, Robert Snelson and Peter Mizialko & his wife, Deborah-Anne Gentile, by her dear grandchildren, Vanessa Barton and husband Bill, and Christopher Jackson and wife Nuray, by her cherished great grandchildren, Jackson and Aydin, by her dear sister, Julia Smith and by her nieces.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM. All will gather on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9AM then to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where at 10 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Her family asks that you kindly omit flowers and consider a donation in Marie's memory to Compassus, 45 Eisenhower Drive, STE 240, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please express condolences to her family by using our tribute wall.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store