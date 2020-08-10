Marie A. Murtha (nee Garibaldi)



Carlstadt - Marie A. Murtha (nee Garibaldi), 89, of Carlstadt since 1974 and formerly of Hoboken, passed away at home on August 9, 2020. For 25 years she was a Dental Assistant employed by the City of Hoboken, retiring in 1992. Marie was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church and Eucharistic Minister, a volunteer at Angel's Attic and a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Murtha. Loving mother of Edward W. Murtha, Jr. and his wife Carol, Ann Wrinn, Barbara Baumgardner, Vivian Damron and her husband Stephen, Robert Murtha and Lynda Murtha and her husband Michael. Cherished grandmother of Denise, Joshua, Nicole, Christopher, Alayah and great grandmother of Gianna, Michael and Kyla. Dear sister of the late Joseph Garibaldi, Vivian Garibaldi and Phyllis Porcelli. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Church, 120 Hoboken Rd., East Rutherford, NJ 07073.









