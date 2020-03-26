|
|
Marie Antoinette Donato
Cliffside Park - Marie Antoinette Donato, 96 of Cliffside Park, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Born on July 21st, 1923 in Marcellinara, Italy, the daughter of the late Antonio and Rose Donato (nee Arturi). Marie came to America at a very young age and was proudly raised in downtown Jersey City. She was a devoted parishioner of Holy Rosary Parish in Jersey City and always participated in religious and spiritual activities. She was a loving soul filled with compassion and adoration for her family. Family was her priority in life. She was loved and admired by everyone with whom she came in contact. She had many friends and relatives who considered her as a mother and aunt. They looked up to her because she was kind and generous with a big heart and as someone said, "You don't meet people like Mary very often and it was a blessing to be part of her life."
Marie was the cherished sister of Rose, Costantino "Nino" (wife Christine), John, Robert Donato and the late Most Rev. Gaetano "Thomas" A. Donato, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Newark, and the beloved aunt of Anthony (wife Donna) and Toni Ann Sullivan (husband Michael) and two grandnieces, Gianna and Nicole.
Private visitation will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.
Due to visitation restricts, please leave condolences and tributes online at www.LevandoskiGrillo.com