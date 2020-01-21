Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St Mary's Church
Closter, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Lupoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Antoinette (Pefanis) Lupoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Antoinette (Pefanis) Lupoli Obituary
Marie Antoinette Lupoli (nee Pefanis), 86, of Closter passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19th. Loving wife to husband Peter of 49 years. Devoted mother to her son, Charlie and his wife Denise of Closter and son Paul of Mendon, VT. Beloved Grammie to her four grandchildren; Matthew, Bryan, Jennifer and Tara. Dear sister to Tina, and Bill. Lovingly remembered by family and many dear friends.

Marie was a talented singer and dancer in her youth. She worked at Revlon, Inc in Manhattan and then spent the final 25 years of her career as a successful real estate agent in Closter. She was involved in the Women's Club, Senior Citizens Club and was active in town politics and her community.

Visitation will be 4-8 pm on Friday, January 24th at Moritz Funeral Home in Closter, NJ. Funeral Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, January 25th at St Mary's Church in Closter.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -