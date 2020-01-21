|
Marie Antoinette Lupoli (nee Pefanis), 86, of Closter passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19th. Loving wife to husband Peter of 49 years. Devoted mother to her son, Charlie and his wife Denise of Closter and son Paul of Mendon, VT. Beloved Grammie to her four grandchildren; Matthew, Bryan, Jennifer and Tara. Dear sister to Tina, and Bill. Lovingly remembered by family and many dear friends.
Marie was a talented singer and dancer in her youth. She worked at Revlon, Inc in Manhattan and then spent the final 25 years of her career as a successful real estate agent in Closter. She was involved in the Women's Club, Senior Citizens Club and was active in town politics and her community.
Visitation will be 4-8 pm on Friday, January 24th at Moritz Funeral Home in Closter, NJ. Funeral Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, January 25th at St Mary's Church in Closter.