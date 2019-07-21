Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church
Marie C. Brigati Obituary
Marie C. Brigati

Garfield - Marie C. Brigati (nee De Marco), 82, of Garfield on July 18, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield, she was a lifelong resident. Before retiring she was a Special Education Aid for the Garfield Board of Education, she was a member of the Rosary Society and an usher at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Josephine De Marco. Beloved wife of Roy Devaney. Devoted mother of Diane Mc Millan and husband Samuel of Westerville, OH, Donna Scully and fiancé Rick of Easton, PA, David F. Brigati, Jr. and wife Jamie of Wayne and the late David Richard Brigati. Loving grandmother of Rickie, Christine, Lori, Marie, Brittany and 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of her twin Antoinette Scaravelloni and the late Annie Sasso, Anthony, James and Sam De Marco. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Former spouse of the late David F. Brigati, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
