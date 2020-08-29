1/
Marie C. Dentato
Marie C. Dentato

Hillsdale - 89, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Dentato. Devoted mother of Patrick Dentato and his wife Carolyn, Maria Simmons and her husband Michael, Thomas and his wife Cheryl, Donna Vitale and her husband Luigi. Loving grandmother of Meagan, Michele, Nicholas, Lauren, Christina and Stephanie. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in Hillsdale, NJ for over 50 years. Marie was the receptionist at the Emerson Convalescence Center in Emerson for 30 years, before retiring in 2005 to care for her grandchildren. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church.

The family will receive their relatives and friends on Wednesday from 8:00 am to 10:30 am at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. A Mass celebrating Marie's life and faith will follow at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to the charity of your choice.

Becker-funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
08:00 - 10:30 AM
Becker Funeral Home
SEP
2
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
