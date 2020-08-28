Marie C. Herrick
River Edge - Marie Cromwell Herrick, 88, passed away peacefully on August 25th, surrounded by her family. Marie was born in 1931 in Jersey City. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. Marie worked as a bookkeeper prior to meeting and marrying the love of her life, Don Herrick in 1956. It was then, that she took on the role she cherished the most, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of River Edge. Marie loved to cook, sew, quilt and knit and she especially loved summers at the house in Barnegat Light.
Marie is survived by her loving son Tim and his wife Beth, her loving son Chris and his wife Lisa, her loving daughter Amy and Marie's dear sister Audrey. She is also survived by her dear granddaughters Katherine, Alyson and her husband JP, Ashley and her great grandson Will. Visitation with the family will be at the Volk Leber Oradell Funeral Home, Sunday, 3-7 pm. A funeral service and Celebration of Resurrection will be held at the First Congregational Church in River Edge at 10:00 am, Monday, August 31, followed by a family Graveside Committal Service at Hackensack Cemetery. Those who wish to attend the service in-person are encouraged to register at this link: https://reopen.church/r/ELNkBmwg
. The service can also be accessed by Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/892501398
. Follow the prompts to get Zoom (Meeting ID: 892501398). In lieu of flowers, Marie would welcome contributions to the Memorial Fund of the First Congregational Church of River Edge, 109 Continental Avenue, River Edge, NJ 07661. For further information and to view Marie's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com