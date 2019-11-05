|
|
Marie C. (nee Petrizio) Naphegyi
Cliffside Park - Naphegyi, Marie C. (nee Petrizio), 87, of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clendenin Naphegyi. Loving mother of David Naphegyi and Kimberly Naphegyi & her wife Maria Peck. Dear aunt of Julius Joseph "Joe" Franchini, John Franchini, Anthony Petrizio, Andrew Petrizio, Diane Constantino and the late John Revis. Also survived by her granddog Sherman. Marie was born and raised in Hoboken, NJ to Italian parents who emigrated from Calabria. Born on Christmas Eve, she was the youngest of eight siblings. Marie settled in and raised her family in Cliffside Park, NJ where she lived for almost 60 years. She was the Manager at Krugs Mens Store in Cliffside Park and the Cashier at Kochers Market in Ridgefield for many years. She was a diehard NY Yankees fan who never missed a game. Marie looked forward to her annual vacations in Aruba, enjoyed going to Atlantic City with her late husband Clen. She never met a slot machine she didn't like. She also loved playing with and cuddling her granddog Sherman. Funeral Friday 8AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 9AM Epiphany R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Friends will be received Thursday 3-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Cedar Knolls NJ 07927 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.