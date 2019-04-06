|
Marie C. O'Donnell
Westwood - Marie C. O'Donnell, 86, of Westwood passed with peace and grace on the 4th of April. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she was born in Jersey City to Fiore & Angelina Bonito. She is predeceased by husband William O'Donnell and brothers Bay and John Bonito. Marie is survived by her three beautiful children, Dianne, Lisa & Dan, their spouses Jim, Raymond & Lori, her brother Fred and loving grandchildren Caitlin, Kelsey, Matt and Brendan. During her 86 years, Marie was always on the go. She held a long and successful career at Ingersoll-Rand in Woodcliff Lake, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed being a parishioner at St. Andrews, and was active in her community as an election poll worker, member of the Friends of the Westwood Public Library and several senior groups, including serving as an officer for the Westwood Senior Fellowship Club. She also stayed busy baking the most delicious pasteria every Easter and religiously clipping relevant newspaper articles for everyone in her family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Visitation is at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood on Sunday, April 7, from 2-6PM. A Mass celebrating Marie's life & faith will be held Monday, April 8 at 10:30am at St. Andrews in Westwood, with entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, show your love for Marie with a donation to Voices Against Brain Cancer or Stand-Up to Cancer.