Marie C. Scerbo
Mahwah - Marie C. Scerbo, age 85, of Mahwah, NJ passes away surrounded by her family on March 28, 2019. Marie was born in Brooklyn to Martha & Ceasar Ascensio. After graduating High School, she began her employment at Nadel New England Life Ins. Agency as a clerk and working her way up to General Manager over her decades of employment.
She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Paul & Blanche Cordero. She will be missed by her grandson and his wife, Jason & Elisa Cordero, and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Ernest Scerbo in 2001, and her brother Joseph Ascensio.
A private memorial will be held at a later date, for more information, please visit www.vpfh.com