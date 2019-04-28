Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul RC Church
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Old Tappan - Marie C. Smith (nee Wissler) 102, on April 26, 2019 of Old Tappan, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Smith. Loving mother of Marianne K. Byrne and Richard E. Smith. Cherished grandmother of Richard Smith and Kerrie Smith. Adored great grandmother of Adrien Parra. Dear sister of the late William Wissler, Anne La Porte and Mildred Fielder. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
