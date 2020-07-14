1/
Marie (Mobilio) Capizzi
Marie Capizzi (nee Mobilio), 93, a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church and formerly a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael A. "Mickey" Capizzi, her parents Philip and Anna Mobilio, three brothers; Andrew, Bart, and Anthony Mobilio, two sisters: Angie Accomando and Dorothy De Crescenzo. Devoted mother of Gail Buzak and husband Edward, Michael Capizzi and wife Lynn. Loving grandmother of four and great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Philip Mobilio and Linda Mobilio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the wake service on Friday, 9:00-11:00 AM, at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi followed by an 11:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
JUL
17
Service
11:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
