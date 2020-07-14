Marie Capizzi (nee Mobilio), 93, a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church and formerly a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael A. "Mickey" Capizzi, her parents Philip and Anna Mobilio, three brothers; Andrew, Bart, and Anthony Mobilio, two sisters: Angie Accomando and Dorothy De Crescenzo. Devoted mother of Gail Buzak and husband Edward, Michael Capizzi and wife Lynn. Loving grandmother of four and great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of Philip Mobilio and Linda Mobilio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the wake service on Friday, 9:00-11:00 AM, at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi followed by an 11:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store