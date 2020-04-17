|
|
Marie Catherine Curley
Rutherford - Marie Catherine (nee Gallagher) Curley, 81, of Rutherford, NJ passed away on April 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Marie was a file clerk with Penguin Putnam Publishing, East Rutherford, NJ. She was a parishioner of St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Valentine Curley who predeceased her in 1999.
Loving mother of Michael, John, Mark, James, Craig & his wife Joy, Thomas & his wife Deanne. Dearest sister of Joan Gallagher.
Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Winterlyn, Vivian, Jude, & Mackenzie. Funeral Services will be private under the supervision of the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be offered in Marie's name at a later date.