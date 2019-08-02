|
|
Marie Colley, (nee Wolf)
Elmwood Park - Marie Colley, (nee Wolf), 93, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Before retiring, Marie worked for Grand Union as a Secretary.
Cherished wife of the late Edward (1996) and former wife of the late Robert Barry. Loving mother of Barbara Menzel and her husband William, Kathleen Pisano and her husband Phil, Robert Barry and his wife Mindy, Patrick Barry and the late Kevin Barry and his wife Shawn. Treasured grandmother of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Sunday August 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 8th Avenue 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10001
