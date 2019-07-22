Resources
Marie Conklin

Marie Conklin In Memoriam
Marie Conklin

6-26-1921 to 7-22-2017

Has been Two Years since Mom was called home to Heaven. She is Loved and missed by many; Mother of 4 sons, Tom, Bob, George and Scott. Marie enjoyed her 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren and was very proud of each of them; Born and raised in Paterson, the last 12 years Marie lived in Clifton; In her 96 years Marie got to see us go from horses to men on the moon and beyond, simply amazing; Sadly her eldest Son Thomas Conklin joined her in Heaven on May 4, 2019; Marie is in our Hearts, Minds, Prayers and missed, daily
