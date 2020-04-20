|
|
Conte, Marie (nee Favocci), age 100 of Wyckoff, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born and raised in Altoona, PA, Marie later became a resident of Paterson until 1948 when she moved to Paramus where she raised her family. When she retired, she moved to Brick with her late husband John and back to the north jersey area in 2000. A former bookkeeper with Curtiss Wright in Wood-Ridge, Marie later worked in the registrar's office at Bergen County Community College. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus. Throughout her life, Marie was very active in her church community. Marie Conte was the beloved wife of the late John A. Conte (2016). Loving mother of Rick Conte and his wife Carolyn of Summerville, SC, John "Jack" Conte and his wife Karen of Riverside, RI, Carole Dello Buono and her husband Joe of Wyckoff, and Ken Conte of St. Augustine, FL. Dear grandmother of Robyn Conte, Karolyn Sutton and her husband Eddie, Kristen Harrall and her husband Chris, Sara Conte and her husband Josh Mankoff, Adam Dello Buono, Christina Dello Buono, Matt Dello Buono, Chris Conte and his wife Nicole and Jason Conte. Sister of Thelma Rosso, and the late Joe, Ray, and Rudy Favocci. Cremation will take place privately. Funeral services and entombment of ashes will take place at a later date. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512. (www.browningforshay.com)