Marie Coresetto
Kinnelon - Marie Coresetto, affectionately known as Mimi, passed away on February 6, 2019. She was 90 years old.
Marie was a longtime resident of the Hillcrest section of Paterson before moving to Kinnelon 22 years ago. She had a long career as a hairdresser and was an active volunteer with Deborah Heart Center. Above all else, Mimi loved being surrounded by her family.
Marie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Michael; her son, Michael and his wife Francine; her daughter, Lynn Seele and her husband Kevin; her sister, Faye Pionbo; and her grandchildren, Christina Argiriou and her husband Andrew, Michael Corsetto and AJ Seele.
Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory to would be greatly appreciated by her family.