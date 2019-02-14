Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Coresetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Coresetto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Coresetto Obituary
Marie Coresetto

Kinnelon - Marie Coresetto, affectionately known as Mimi, passed away on February 6, 2019. She was 90 years old.

Marie was a longtime resident of the Hillcrest section of Paterson before moving to Kinnelon 22 years ago. She had a long career as a hairdresser and was an active volunteer with Deborah Heart Center. Above all else, Mimi loved being surrounded by her family.

Marie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Michael; her son, Michael and his wife Francine; her daughter, Lynn Seele and her husband Kevin; her sister, Faye Pionbo; and her grandchildren, Christina Argiriou and her husband Andrew, Michael Corsetto and AJ Seele.

Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory to would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now