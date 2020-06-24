Marie Corrubia-Laciura



Pompton Lakes - Marie Corrubia-Laciura passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born Marie Ferrante in Clifton, NJ, on January 23, 1931. Marie lived in Pompton Lakes for 62 years. She worked as the Bookkeeper for the MUA in Pompton Lakes until her retirement. She was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Church in Pompton Lakes and an active member of the Pompton Lakes Elks. She moved to Naples, FL in 2018 where she lived until her passing. Marie is the beloved mother of Lisa Corrubia-Colella and her husband John of Naples, FL., her son, John Corrubia of Pompton Lakes, NJ, her granddaughters Michelle Corrubia and Shannon Corrubia. Step children Philip Laciura and his wife Ann of Grosse Point, MI, step grandchildren Elizabeth Laciura Emiley, Michael Laciura and John Laciura and great grandchildren Adelaide Emiley & Jane Emiley. Her parents were John and Sara Ferrante. She had four brothers John and his wife Ann, Bobby and his wife Joanne, Paul and his wife Marianne and Peter (all her brothers are predeceased except Paul). Marie was married to John Corrubia, who predeceased her on July 13, 1962 and Sal Laciura, who predeceased her on February 16, 2005. A mass service will be on July 13, 2020 at 11 am at St. Mary's Church, Pompton Lakes, NJ









