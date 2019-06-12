Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael R.C. Church
Palisades Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Trivisonno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie D. Russo (Nee) Trivisonno


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie D. Russo (Nee) Trivisonno Obituary
Marie D. Russo (nee) Trivisonno

Lansdale - Marie D. Russo (nee) Trivisonno on June 11, 2019 of Lansdale, PA, age 93. Marie was born on July 5, 1925 in Cliffside Park, N.J. and before retiring had worked as Borough Clerk for the Borough of Palisades Park, N.J.

Beloved wife to the late Carl (1984). Devoted mother to Paul and his wife Lillian and Peter. Dear sister to Elizabeth "Betty" Gerckens. Adored grandmother to Jonathan, Jessica, Christopher, Peter, Danielle and Dominique. Marie is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:00am thence to St. Michael R.C. Church in Palisades Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now