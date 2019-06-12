|
Marie D. Russo (nee) Trivisonno
Lansdale - Marie D. Russo (nee) Trivisonno on June 11, 2019 of Lansdale, PA, age 93. Marie was born on July 5, 1925 in Cliffside Park, N.J. and before retiring had worked as Borough Clerk for the Borough of Palisades Park, N.J.
Beloved wife to the late Carl (1984). Devoted mother to Paul and his wife Lillian and Peter. Dear sister to Elizabeth "Betty" Gerckens. Adored grandmother to Jonathan, Jessica, Christopher, Peter, Danielle and Dominique. Marie is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:00am thence to St. Michael R.C. Church in Palisades Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com