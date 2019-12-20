Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
49 Vreeland Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Dapice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Dapice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Dapice Obituary
Marie Dapice

Little Ferry - Dapice, Marie R., (nee Paolella), of Little Ferry, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Prior to retiring, she worked as a book binder for Bergen Bindery Company of Ridgefield Park. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Immaculate Conception of Hackensack where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Rosebuds and Socialites of Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Dapice who passed away in 1986. Devoted mother of Donna Fama and her fiancé Michael D'Arminio of Little Ferry. Cherished grandmother of Laura Colonelli and her husband Vincent of Hawthorne. Dearest sister of Benedetto Paolella and his wife Philomena of Smyrna, DE, Angelo Paolella Jr. and his wife Maria of Vineland, and the late Patsy Paolella and Frances Paolella. The funeral on Monday, December 23rd, at 8:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack, with entombment following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM. The family prefers that you honor her memory with a donation to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -