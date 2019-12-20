|
|
Marie Dapice
Little Ferry - Dapice, Marie R., (nee Paolella), of Little Ferry, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Prior to retiring, she worked as a book binder for Bergen Bindery Company of Ridgefield Park. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Immaculate Conception of Hackensack where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Rosebuds and Socialites of Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Dapice who passed away in 1986. Devoted mother of Donna Fama and her fiancé Michael D'Arminio of Little Ferry. Cherished grandmother of Laura Colonelli and her husband Vincent of Hawthorne. Dearest sister of Benedetto Paolella and his wife Philomena of Smyrna, DE, Angelo Paolella Jr. and his wife Maria of Vineland, and the late Patsy Paolella and Frances Paolella. The funeral on Monday, December 23rd, at 8:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack, with entombment following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM. The family prefers that you honor her memory with a donation to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com