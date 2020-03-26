Services
Marie (Smith) Deppe

Marie (Smith) Deppe Obituary
Marie (nee Smith) Deppe

Saddle Brook - Marie (nee Smith) of Saddle Brook on March 23rd 2020, age 80.

Predeceased by her loving husband Al. Beloved mother of Al and his wife Liliana of Garfield, Michael and his wife Anne of Waldwick and Daniel and his wife Jaimie of Hockessin Del. Loving sister of Joseph Smith and his wife Helen. Cherished grandmother of Alfred and his wife Therese, Jacquelyn, Kevin, Kara and her fiancé Matthew, Matthew, Jennifer and Heather Mili, and her great granddaughters Siena Deppe and Mariah Dixon. Marie is also survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Marie was born in Brooklyn NY to Joseph and Marie Smith and grew up in Hasbrouck Heights. She met Al, the love of her life, at the "Station" (Otto & Al's) which she continued to own since Al's passing in 2012. While she missed Al dearly, she is now reunited with him and other family and friends in Heaven.

Marie loved being a homemaker and mother, raising her three boys in Saddle Brook. As a devoted mother and grandmother, she never missed a game. Marie enjoyed the simple things in life: a good book; a good meal; family and friends; and spending summers down the shore on LBI. She will be deeply missed.

All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. A Memorial Mass and get together to allow her family and friends to celebrate Marie's life to be announced at a later date.
