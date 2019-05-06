|
|
Marie DiDino
Oxford - DiDino, Marie (nee Faranna), 95 of Oxford formerly of Passaic, passed away on May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph DiDino. Loving mother to Joseph and Jennifer DiDino, and Robert and Karen DiDino. Devoted grandmother to Steve, Frank, Joseph Jr., and Alan, great-grandmother to Alexa, Frank, Dominic, Khloe, Giovanni and Madeline, and to extended family and long-time friends.
Marie was born in Passaic and lived there for most of her life. She was a cafeteria worker at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church in Passaic. She worked most of her life at Little Sister of the poor in Totowa, NJ. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony RC Church in Passaic.
Marie will be missed as a beacon of faith, a source of encouragement, and a symbol of strength. Her family is comforted knowing she has taken her place among the angels, forever watching over us all.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Wednesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visiting on Tuesday from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM.
