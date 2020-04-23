|
|
Marie Dorfman
Wanaque - Marie Dorfman, 83, of Wanaque, NJ, died peacefully on April 14, 2020 at the Van Dyk Care Facility in Ridgewood, NJ after a long illness.
Marie was born May 15, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Dorfman, her sons David and Douglas, her daughter Jayne, her son-in-law Alan, her daughter-in-law Isela and her grandchildren, Michael, Molly, Lindsay and Nicholas.
Marie was a graduate of Eastside High School in Paterson NJ where she met her husband Herb. She was a homemaker in Wykoff, NJ and Oakland, NJ while her husband worked as a teacher in the Ramapo / Indian Hills School District. In addition to raising her children, she worked as medical assistant for Dr. Sal Bladino in Wykoff, NJ.
Marie enjoyed travel, was an avid reader and an accomplished cook. One of her greatest joys was caring for her beloved cocker spaniel, Fanny. Marie was a parishioner at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Franklin Lakes, NJ.
Plans for a memorial service are being made. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Most Blessed Sacrament
(MBS) Restoration Fund
787 Franklin Lakes Road
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417