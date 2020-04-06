Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Dragan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Dragan


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Dragan Obituary
Marie Dragan

Hackensack - Marie Dragan (nee Marceski), 94 of Hackensack, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church and a member of the Golden Age Club, both of Hackensack.

Devoted wife of the late Nicholas Dragan (1998). Beloved Mother of John Dragan of Hackensack, Carol Longo of Florida, Marilyn Vitals of Arizona and the late Janice Menicola. Loving grandmother of Tammy, Peter, Erica, Michael and Matthew, great-grandmother of Jessica. Beloved sister of Joseph Marceski of Virginia Beach and Florence Ulman of Arizona.

Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -