Marie Dragan
Hackensack - Marie Dragan (nee Marceski), 94 of Hackensack, passed away on April 2, 2020. She was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church and a member of the Golden Age Club, both of Hackensack.
Devoted wife of the late Nicholas Dragan (1998). Beloved Mother of John Dragan of Hackensack, Carol Longo of Florida, Marilyn Vitals of Arizona and the late Janice Menicola. Loving grandmother of Tammy, Peter, Erica, Michael and Matthew, great-grandmother of Jessica. Beloved sister of Joseph Marceski of Virginia Beach and Florence Ulman of Arizona.
Burial will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com