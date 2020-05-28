Marie Dykstra Lilore
Woodcliff Lake - Marie Dykstra Lilore passed away in Woodcliff Lake, NJ on May 26, two weeks short of her 95th birthday. She was a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
Born June 5, 1925 in Jersey City to Charles and Anna Lauten, she was the youngest of four children. She was raised in Jersey City, Bayonne, and Free Acres, a community in Somerset County, NJ.
She married PFC Leonard Dykstra in 1944. They lived near military posts in Evansville, IN and Clarksville, TN. When Leonard deployed to Europe and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, Marie moved back to Jersey City.
Their children, Susan Dykstra Wallace (d. 2006, survived by husband Pat Wallace), Paul (wife Joyce Dykstra) and Peter (wife Meryl Dykstra) followed. In 1952, they moved from Jersey City to Hasbrouck Heights, in Bergen County.
Leonard became an executive with Remco, one of the nation's largest toy manufacturers. Marie was a classic homemaker and loving wife and Mom. After Leonard died in 1984, Marie began a courtship with Ralph Lilore, a family friend who had recently lost his wife.
Marie and Ralph were married in 1988, After nearly forty years with Leonard, Marie's second marriage lasted 29 years, until Ralph's passing in 2017.
She was a loving grandmother to Brian and Dan Fitzgerald, Matt Dykstra (d. 2016), and Jim and Sally Dykstra; and great grandmother to Allie, Evan, Cassie, Jake, Ben and Zach Fitzgerald.
Marie was a sweet, caring stay-at-home Mom who could also be the smartest person in the room. In times of crisis, that sweet disposition could convert to a fierce defense of her family. Like many Mothers, her children considered her the best Mom there could ever be.
She enjoyed an active social life in Hasbrouck Heights, with her kids' school activities, parish activities and as a longtime member of the Contemporary Club. Marie volunteered at Hackensack Hospital and taught after-school religion classes at Corpus Christi R.C. Church. During Marie's and Ralph's 26 years in Rutherford, NJ, both volunteered and participated at the Kip Senior Citizens Center.
While Marie lived her entire life in New Jersey, she and her family also enjoyed summer trips to Cape Cod, where they rented and later owned a cottage on Molls Pond in Eastham.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.