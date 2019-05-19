Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Wayne - Cavallaro, Marie E. (nee Lisiewski), 71, of Wayne, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Mrs. Cavallaro was born in Jersey City, raised in Lyndhurst, and was a resident of Wayne for 40 years. Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Paul M. Cavallaro and their loving children, James N. Cavallaro and his wife, Nicole and Danise M. Cavallaro and her husband, Thomas Urbanik, by her cherished grandsons, Nicholas and Vincent, and by her dear sister, Anita DeWitt and her husband, Richard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, Marie's family requests donations in her memory to Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 360 Essex Street, Suite 301, Hackensack, NJ 07601 or online at hackensackumc.org/donate. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
