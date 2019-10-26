Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Hillas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie E. Hillas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie E. Hillas Obituary
Marie E. Hillas

Ridgefield - Hillas, Marie E., 94, of Ridgefield, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire.

She loved cooking, the Yankees, and family gatherings.

Loving mother to Robyn, and Gail and her husband Rich Katz. Loving grandmother to Rich Jr, and Robert and his wife Melissa. Doting great grandmother to Darren, Laila, Julia, Justin and Amanda. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may come to pay their respects Monday 3-7pm at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Gathering Tuesday 9am at the funeral home, for mass to follow on Tuesday 10am at Our Lady of Grace, Fairview, NJ. Burial at Fairview Cemetery.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now