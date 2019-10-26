|
|
Marie E. Hillas
Ridgefield - Hillas, Marie E., 94, of Ridgefield, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire.
She loved cooking, the Yankees, and family gatherings.
Loving mother to Robyn, and Gail and her husband Rich Katz. Loving grandmother to Rich Jr, and Robert and his wife Melissa. Doting great grandmother to Darren, Laila, Julia, Justin and Amanda. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may come to pay their respects Monday 3-7pm at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Gathering Tuesday 9am at the funeral home, for mass to follow on Tuesday 10am at Our Lady of Grace, Fairview, NJ. Burial at Fairview Cemetery.