Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Maccone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Elena (Napolitano) Maccone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Elena (Napolitano) Maccone Obituary
Marie Elena Maccone (nee Napolitano)

Lodi - Marie Elena Maccone (nee Napolitano), 78, of Lodi, formerly of Paramus and Elmwood Park, on October 15, 2019. Before retiring she was an account payable supervisor for Syms in Secaucus. Beloved wife of the late Ronald F. Maccone. Loving mother of Lisa Maccone, Denise Maccone, Ronald Maccone and wife Laura. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Jessica, Brandon, and Ava. Devoted daughter of Connie Napolitano and the late Jerry. Dear sister of Jerry Napolitano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday at 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment Lodi Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the PKD Foundation, www.pkdcure.org. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now