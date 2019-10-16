|
Marie Elena Maccone (nee Napolitano)
Lodi - Marie Elena Maccone (nee Napolitano), 78, of Lodi, formerly of Paramus and Elmwood Park, on October 15, 2019. Before retiring she was an account payable supervisor for Syms in Secaucus. Beloved wife of the late Ronald F. Maccone. Loving mother of Lisa Maccone, Denise Maccone, Ronald Maccone and wife Laura. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Jessica, Brandon, and Ava. Devoted daughter of Connie Napolitano and the late Jerry. Dear sister of Jerry Napolitano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday at 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:00 AM Chapel Service. Interment Lodi Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the PKD Foundation, www.pkdcure.org. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com