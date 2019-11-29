Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
Lakeview Avenue
Clifton, NJ
Marie Elena (Graziano) Puntasecca


1924 - 2019
Marie Elena (Graziano) Puntasecca Obituary
Marie Elena (nee Graziano) Puntasecca

Toms River - formerly of Clifton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. There will be a celebration of life on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, (973)546-2000. Service to be held at St. Brendan's Church, Lakeview Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 am. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to wounded veterans at , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, Web address: or at 877-832-6997 or Easterseals New Jersey, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 25 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 600, East Brunswick, New Jersey 08816 (732)257-6662. Please visit www.bizub.com for the full obituary, driving directions and online condolences.
