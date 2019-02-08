|
|
Marie Elizabeth Malia
Paramus - Marie Elizabeth Malia, 88, of Paramus, on February 7, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Christ Hospital, Jersey City, on July 25,1930, to the late Herman and Mary Weick, Marie lived in West New York, NJ, until she moved to Paramus in 1959. A 1948 graduate of St. Michael's High School in Union City, she completed the Executive Secretarial Program at The Katharine Gibbs School in Manhattan the following year and worked for a popular television game show called Stop the Music. She retired after twenty-five years of service at Shulton Division of American Cyanamid in Clifton and in Wayne in 1991.
Predeceased by her beloved Michael Serraino who shared forty-five years with her, they traveled widely and spent summers in Ortley Beach. Marie is survived by her three daughters, Kathleen, Elizabeth, and Theresa and son-in-law Mel Karmazin.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, February, 10, 2019 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy please consider a contribution in her memory to The Humane Society of Bergen County, 221 Stuyvesant Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 or The Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Suite 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 or to a .
The family extends a special thank you to Rebecca, Hospice RN, and the entire care team for their expertise and compassion.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.