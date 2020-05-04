Marie-Elizabeth R. Mills
Emerson - MILLS, Marie-Elizabeth R., 59, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020. Marie-Elizabeth is survived by her husband Wayne Mills; her daughter Kasandra Janine Marie Kolodziejski and her husband Daniel Kolodziejski and their children Jake Peter, Katarzyna Elizabeth Rose and Amelia Willow Marie; her sons Kenneth Lee Leight and Matthew Adam Leight; her best friend Nancy Schneider and her children and grandchildren; her parents Diana and Ronald as well as her siblings the late Ronald, Michael, Billy, Allen, Danielle, Marylou and Donna. Marie-Elizabeth held immense love for her children and grandchildren. She loved helping others and was a private nurse for many years until she retired. She loved talking to and spending time with her children and grandchildren, trips to greenwood lake, going on boat rides and swimming. Marie-Elizabeth used to love playing Softball, spending time with friends, making dreamcatchers, doing crafts and making jewelry. When she walked into the room she always made herself known, showing happiness and light into people lives that they couldn't see themselves. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother and raising her children with knowledge, wits and unconditional love. Her second best accomplishment was being a amazing, loving "Nanny" to all her grandchildren. Marie will be missed dearly and forever loved; she was a wonderful strong woman! Please share fond memories, condolences and check on memorial services TBA at Becker-Funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 9, 2020.