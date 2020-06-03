Marie Elston



Haskell - Elston, Marie (Hardy) 87, of Haskell, NJ passed away on May 31, 2020. She is predeceased by her late husband Floyd L. Elston, son Philip, daughter Janet, her parents David and Clara Hardy and her siblings David and Arlene Hardy. Marie was employed by the American Bible Society of Wayne where she worked as a supervisor. She was also a member of the Wanaque first aid squad. She is survived by her daughter Jane and her son-in- law Carlos Sierra. Three sisters, Barbara Bardsley of Monroe,NY, Joan Rhinesmith of Ringwood, NJ and Diane Hazel of Syracuse, NY, eight grandchildren and twelve great grand-children. Due to current world events the family was unable to hold a service and would like to invite those who knew and loved Marie to an outdoor memorial On Saturday June 6, 2020 at her home, 28 Park Ave Haskell, NJ at 2:00 PM. Burial was held at Midvale Cemetery in Wanaque. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home.









