Marie F. Coronato



East Rutherford - Marie F. Coronato (nee Pepe), 90, of East Rutherford for 25 years, passed away on August 4, 2020. Prior to retiring at the age of 65, she was an Insurance Manager at Speigal Agency in Clifton where she worked for 30 years. Marie enjoyed her job and the insurance industry. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Coronato. Loving mother of William Coronato and his wife Sharon and the late Donald Coronato. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Cunha and great grandmother of Brandi and Brooke. Dear sister of the late Guy Pepe. The Funeral Mass will be private. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store