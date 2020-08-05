1/
Marie F. Coronato
Marie F. Coronato

East Rutherford - Marie F. Coronato (nee Pepe), 90, of East Rutherford for 25 years, passed away on August 4, 2020. Prior to retiring at the age of 65, she was an Insurance Manager at Speigal Agency in Clifton where she worked for 30 years. Marie enjoyed her job and the insurance industry. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Coronato. Loving mother of William Coronato and his wife Sharon and the late Donald Coronato. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Cunha and great grandmother of Brandi and Brooke. Dear sister of the late Guy Pepe. The Funeral Mass will be private. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
