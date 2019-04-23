Services
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1020
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Schaeffer Funeral Home
300 Alum St
Lehighton, PA 18235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Simanavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie F. Simanavage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie F. Simanavage Obituary
Marie F. Simanavage

Lehighton, PA - Marie F. (Meyer) Fisher Simanavage, 79, formerly of Lehighton, PA and of New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at her home in Hastings, MN. She was the wife of the late Robert Fisher and Patrick Simanavage.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Schaeffer Funeral Home, 3rd and Alum Streets, in Lehighton, PA. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday morning. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now