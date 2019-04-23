|
Marie F. Simanavage
Lehighton, PA - Marie F. (Meyer) Fisher Simanavage, 79, formerly of Lehighton, PA and of New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at her home in Hastings, MN. She was the wife of the late Robert Fisher and Patrick Simanavage.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Schaeffer Funeral Home, 3rd and Alum Streets, in Lehighton, PA. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday morning.