Marie G. Conversano



Marie, G., on October 9, 2020. Marie was born in Hoboken, NJ to Mary and Joseph Buzzanco. Marie married her high school sweetheart Louis S. Conversano in 1950. Louis passed in 1996 and her eldest daughter, Carol Ann passed away in 1987.



She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves behind her daughter Marie A. Conversano, her grandchildren Jessirin, Joshua, Sierra and her estranged granddaughter Megan. Jessirin is in the US Army and Sierra is a CNA. Her great grandchildren are Evan and Patrick.



Marie passed on October 9th, 2020 at HUMC with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter by her side. She will be forever missed but always in our hearts. Funeral entrusted to the Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights.









