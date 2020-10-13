1/
Marie G. Conversano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie G. Conversano

Marie, G., on October 9, 2020. Marie was born in Hoboken, NJ to Mary and Joseph Buzzanco. Marie married her high school sweetheart Louis S. Conversano in 1950. Louis passed in 1996 and her eldest daughter, Carol Ann passed away in 1987.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves behind her daughter Marie A. Conversano, her grandchildren Jessirin, Joshua, Sierra and her estranged granddaughter Megan. Jessirin is in the US Army and Sierra is a CNA. Her great grandchildren are Evan and Patrick.

Marie passed on October 9th, 2020 at HUMC with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter by her side. She will be forever missed but always in our hearts. Funeral entrusted to the Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Hasbrouck Heights.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved