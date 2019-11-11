|
Marie Gourley
Clayton, NC - Marie Gourley, 85, of Clayton, NC, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home. She was born to the late Frank and Katherine Luisser on October 15, 1934 in Passaic, NJ. Marie attended Holy Trinity Catholic School in Passaic, NJ. She married the late Jimmy Gourley in 1959 and lived in Clifton, NJ. Marie was survived by her two sons, Jimmy Gourley, Jr. and Jeffrey Gourley and grandson, Jimmy Gourley, III. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Manfred Luisser of Muncy, Pennsylvania.
Marie was predeceased by her loving husband in 1978. Marie was the sixth of eight children. The oldest, Alfred Luisser, of Clifton, Frieda Bosworth of Trussville, Alabama, Frank Luisser, Jr. of Clifton, Staff Sergeant Edward Luisser, killed in Korea, Lillian Barbacini of Passaic, Elanor (Chick) Cooke of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marie worked at Dumont Laboratories, Bendix then retired from G&G Distributors. A devoted Roman Catholic who lived the preachings of the Church. She will be sorely missed by all. Love you and miss you Mom. Together with Daddy again.
Visiting will be held Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Friday 9:00 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 226 Harrison St., Passaic. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.