Marie Helen Recchione
Wayne - Marie Helen (nee: Saracino), age 98, of Wayne, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Paterson, Marie had lived most of her life there until moving to Wayne in 2006. She worked as a beautician and was the co-operator of Marie's Beauty Shop in Paterson. She was a long time parishioner of Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Paterson, and was a member of the Leisure Club, where she served as the "Sunshine Girl" and the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Riverside Vets Ladies' Auxiliary. She was an avid Yankee fan, lottery player and enjoyed frequent trips to Atlantic City. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Rocco V. Recchione (2007). Loving mother of Rocco R. Recchione and his wife Michele of Fair Lawn, Robert Recchione and his wife Barbara of Hasbrouck Heights, Frank Recchione and his wife Mary of Marlboro, NJ and Carol Mitarotonda and her husband Frank of Wayne. Dearest grandmother of Marc Recchione and his wife Arianna, Matthew Recchione, Janine Califano and her husband Michael, Robert Recchione, Thomas Recchione, Brian Recchione, Donna Recchione, Frank Mitarotonda and Jenna Mitorotonda. Great-grandmother of Audrey and Michael Califano. Dearest sister of the late Louis Saracino (2012) and Ann Gorga and her late husband Ralph. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral will depart at 8:45am on Friday, April 12, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne for a 9:30am funeral mass at Our Lady of Consolation, Wayne. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Atlantic Hospice Care. (www.browningforshay.com)